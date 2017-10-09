Martinook is questionable for Tuesday's trip to Vegas with a lower-body injury, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

Martinook has been used sparingly in the Yotes' opening two contests, as he averaged 12:01 of ice time. Despite the limited minutes, the winger has been getting a look as a penalty-kill specialist -- a role in which he is logging over two minutes per game. Coach Rick Tocchet described Martinook's absence from practice Monday as a maintenance day, so it is unlikely the Manitoba native will be sidelined long term.