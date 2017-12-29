Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Two points Thursday
Martinook finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.
This was a rare offensive outburst for Martinook, who has a mere three goals and six assists in 39 games. His bottom-six role on an awful team isn't exactly conducive to strong fantasy performances.
