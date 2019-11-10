Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Assist in first game back
Oesterle (head) had an assist with one shot on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.
Oesterle sat out eight of the last 10 games with his injury but stepped right back into the lineup Saturday with over 22 minutes of ice time. He has four assists in nine games this season.
