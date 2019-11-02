Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Back in action
Oesterle (head) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle has missed the Coyotes' last six games due to a head injury, but he's been practicing with the team since Wednesday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Avalanche. The 27-year-old American has picked up two assists in six games this campaign.
