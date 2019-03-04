Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Banged up at practice
Oesterle left Monday's practice early after getting "banged up", leaving his status for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim in jeopardy, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Look for more information on this developing story to come out prior to puck drop Tuesday. The Coyotes are currently carrying eight defensemen on the roster, giving them some options if Oesterle's injury proves too serious to overcome.
