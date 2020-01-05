Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Buries first goal of 2019-20
Oesterle scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Oesterle tallied the second of three Coyotes goals in the first period. The defenseman has rarely been seen on the scoresheet -- he has just the one goal with seven helpers in 35 contests this year. Oesterle has added 55 blocked shots, 44 shots on goal and 28 hits in a bottom-pairing role.
