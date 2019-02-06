Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Cards helper in losing effort
Oesterle notched his 11th assist of the season Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Oesterle picked up a helper on Derek Stepan's 11th goal of the campaign, cutting Arizona's deficit to just one goal early in the third period. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the Predators would score the next two and run away with the victory. With assists in back-to-back games, Oesterle is now up to 15 points in 44 games this season. He led all skaters with 25:15 of ice time Tuesday.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Solid performance in win•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Sinks power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Records first mult-point game•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Leaves with injury•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Secures power-play helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...