Oesterle (head) will be in the Coyotes' lineup when they face Minnesota on Saturday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Oesterle has missed eight of the last 10 games, including Arizona's past two contests. Head coach Rick Tocchet claims the top-pairing defenseman will be good to go against the Wild, and Oesterle will certainly be looking to add to his three assists on the year.