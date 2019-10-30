Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Close but no return yet
Coach Rick Tocchet said Oesterle (head) is nearing a return but won't play Wednesday against the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Oesterle will remain on injured reserve for now, and it sounds like he has a legitimate chance to suit up Saturday against the Avalanche. Once he returns, it'll be just his second game without Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower leg) in the lineup, so it's unsettled how the Coyotes will deploy him.
