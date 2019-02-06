Oesterle notched his 11th assist of the season Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Oesterle picked up a helper on Derek Stepan's 11th goal of the campaign, cutting Arizona's deficit to just one goal early in the third period. Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the Predators scored the next two and ran away with the victory. With assists in back-to-back games, Oesterle is now up to 15 points in 44 games this season. He led all skaters with 25:15 of ice time Tuesday.