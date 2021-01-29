Oesterle notched an assist, two hits and a team-leading four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Oesterle was credited with the primary assist on Conor Garland's third-period tally. Beyond that, Oesterle's work was mostly defensive in nature, as usual. The 28-year-old is up to two points, 19 blocks and 15 hits through eight appearances.