Oesterle notched an assist, two hits and a team-leading four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Oesterle was credited with the primary assist on Conor Garland's third-period tally. Beyond that, Oesterle's work was mostly defensive in nature, as usual. The 28-year-old is up to two points, 19 blocks and 15 hits through eight appearances.
