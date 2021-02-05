Oesterle recorded two assists and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Oesterle had the secondary helpers on goals by Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland in the contest. The 28-year-old Oesterle isn't known for much scoring skill -- his two-assist outing doubled his point total to four in 10 games. The blueliner has added 24 blocked shots, 17 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating this season.