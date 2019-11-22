Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Earns helper
Oesterle posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Oesterle supplied the secondary helper on a Vinnie Hinostroza goal in the third period. Oesterle has recorded five assists, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 15 appearances this season.
