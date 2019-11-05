Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Exits after hit to head
Oesterle was removed from Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers after taking a hit to the head from Edmonton's Zack Kassian, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Oesterle logged 11:35 of ice time and finished with one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes before departing. The Coyotes indicated they would provide an update on Oesterle's condition ahead of Tuesday's game in Calgary.
