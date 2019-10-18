Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Exits after puck hits head
Oesterle exited Thursday's game versus the Predators after being struck by a puck. Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports that he required stitches and went to the hospital for scans after the incident.
Oesterle was injured on his first shift when he was hit by a puck, which required stitches to the back of his head. The defenseman has failed to complete two straight games, leaving Tuesday's contest versus the Jets with a lower-body injury that is not expected to be a long-term problem. If Oesterle misses games, Ilya Lyubushkin will likely draw into the lineup. The Coyotes will likely also have to recall a defenseman from AHL Tucson for depth.
