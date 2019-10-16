Oesterle exited in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Jets with an apparent lower-body injury and didn't return, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Oesterle was seen limping off the ice after blocking his second shot of the game, resulting in him finishing the night with a season-low 12:06 in ice time. Despite the brief appearance, Oesterle still managed to collect his second point of the season, as he was credited with an assist on Nick Schmaltz's second-period power-play goal.