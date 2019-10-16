Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Feeling fine after late exit
Oesterle (lower body) exited Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Jets after blocking a shot in the third period, but he's expected to be fine for Thursday's game against Nashville, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle has picked it up offensively of late, notching two assists in his last three games, so the Coyotes will be happy to have him in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Predators. The 27-year-old is currently skating on Arizona's third pairing and manning the point on the team's second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.