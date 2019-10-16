Oesterle (lower body) exited Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Jets after blocking a shot in the third period, but he's expected to be fine for Thursday's game against Nashville, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle has picked it up offensively of late, notching two assists in his last three games, so the Coyotes will be happy to have him in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Predators. The 27-year-old is currently skating on Arizona's third pairing and manning the point on the team's second power-play unit.