Oesterle scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Oesterle's tally came with one second left on the power play, and it went into an empty net. That was his first point of the year, to go with nine hits and eight blocked shots in five games. Oesterle's not known for much offense -- he produced 13 points in 58 outings for the Coyotes last year. Most fantasy managers can leave the 28-year-old on the waiver wire.