Oesterle provided an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Oesterle had the secondary helper on Tyler Pitlick's third-period tally, which ignited the Coyotes' comeback. The 28-year-old Oesterle has collected a goal and seven assists through 19 contests this year -- that's solid production from a bottom-pairing defenseman. He's added 34 blocked shots, 23 hits, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while seeing a bit of power-play time on the second unit.