Oesterle posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Oesterle has found his offensive touch a bit in February with four helpers in his last five games, all of which have been against the Blues. The 28-year-old Oesterle is up to six points, 30 blocked shots, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances this season. The Coyotes' blue line was back to full health with the return of Oliver Ekman-Larsson from a lower-body injury, but Niklas Hjalmarsson suffered an upper-body injury Friday. Oesterle's done enough recently to stay in the lineup, as Jason Demers was the odd man out on defense Friday.