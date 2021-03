Oesterle notched a power-play assist, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Oesterle set up Clayton Keller to open the scoring at 9:26 of the second period. Through 22 appearances, Oesterle has defied expectations offensively, as he's already up to 10 points. His career his is 20 points in 71 outings in 2018-19, but he's got a decent chance to match that this year. He's added 39 blocked shots, 29 hits, 17 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.