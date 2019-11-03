Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Gets assist in return to lineup
Oesterle (head) returned from a six-game absence and had an assist with two blocks and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.
Oesterle hadn't played since sustaining his injury Oct. 17 against Nashville. He returned on Saturday and logged an even 16 minutes, including a handful of minutes on the penalty kill. the 27-year-old isn't known for his offensive game, but he did chip in with a career-high 20 points in 71 games a year ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.