Oesterle (head) returned from a six-game absence and had an assist with two blocks and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.

Oesterle hadn't played since sustaining his injury Oct. 17 against Nashville. He returned on Saturday and logged an even 16 minutes, including a handful of minutes on the penalty kill. the 27-year-old isn't known for his offensive game, but he did chip in with a career-high 20 points in 71 games a year ago.