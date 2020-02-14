Oesterle scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

The Coyotes' defenseman notched his 10th point of the campaign in Thursday's loss, pulling Arizona to within a goal midway through the third period, but that's as close as the visitors would get. Oesterle, even in deeper formats, offers little in fantasy and should remain on the waiver wire unless injuries strike your blue line, but his role on Arizona's second power-play unit does make him somewhat attractive.