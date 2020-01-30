Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Good to go Wednesday
Oesterle (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
Oesterle missed the last two games before the bye week with the injury, but the time off afforded him the chance to get healthy. Ilya Lyubushkin will be a healthy scratch to make room for Oesterle, with the latter expected to serve in a third-pairing role.
