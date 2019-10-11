Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Helper for first point
Oesterle notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old defenseman got his first point of the year on Conor Garland's second tally in the contest. Oesterle recorded 20 points and 139 blocked shots in 71 games last season, providing a little depth scoring from a bottom-four deployment.
