Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Included in trade package
Oesterle was sent to Arizona on Thursday as part of the deal that saw Marian Hossa's (illness) contract dumped by Chicago.
Oesterle will be joined in the desert by Vinnie Hinostroza while Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta and Andrew Campbell head north to the Windy City. The clubs also swapped 2019 picks with Arizona getting a third-round selection and the Hawks picking up a fifth rounder. Last season with Chicago, the 25-year-old Oesterle notched five goals, 10 helpers and 97 blocks in 55 appearances. It's unlikely the Michigan native will be a regular contributor for the Yotes, as he probably slots in as the team's seventh defenseman.
