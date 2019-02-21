Oesterle has signed a two-year contract extension with the Coyotes worth $1.4 million annually, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle was set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, but his new deal will keep him in Phoenix through at least the 2020-21 season. The blueliner has posted a breakout season with the Coyotes, notching career-highs in points (20), goals (six) and assists (14) over just 51 games. While he may not be able to maintain his 10.3 shooting percentage, in the long run, Oesterle has proven himself worthy of his consistent power-play time (1:42 per game) in his age-26 season.