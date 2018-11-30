Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Leaves with injury
Oesterle (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Predators due to an undisclosed injury, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The severity and specific nature of Oesterle's injury have yet to be determined, but another update on his condition will undoubtedly be released ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Blues.
