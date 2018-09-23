Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Lights lamp on man advantage
Oesterle delivered his second goal of the preseason Saturday, this time contributing to a 6-1 home win over the Ducks. He struck on the power play.
Oesterle's job was made easier due to his sharing the ice with the likes of Calder Trophy finalist Clayton Keller and star blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but the fact that he's playing with those two in the first place is notable.
