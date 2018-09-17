Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Manages to score in crushing loss
Oesterle found twine Sunday in a 7-2 road loss to the Golden Knights to open the preseason.
Expect to see a more assertive Oesterle from the Arizona blue line after he gained valuable experience in Chicago with the Blackhawks. Last season, he amassed five goals and 10 assists over 55 games, averaging 20:31 of ice time along the way. With Niklas Hjalmarsson coming off a season-ending injury to his lower body, Oesterle could see a decent amount of ice time right out of the gate.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Included in trade package•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Promising first season in Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Pots rare goal in road loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Continues to produce offensively•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Enjoying life on top pairing•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Scores in second straight game•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...