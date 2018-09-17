Oesterle found twine Sunday in a 7-2 road loss to the Golden Knights to open the preseason.

Expect to see a more assertive Oesterle from the Arizona blue line after he gained valuable experience in Chicago with the Blackhawks. Last season, he amassed five goals and 10 assists over 55 games, averaging 20:31 of ice time along the way. With Niklas Hjalmarsson coming off a season-ending injury to his lower body, Oesterle could see a decent amount of ice time right out of the gate.