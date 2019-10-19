Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Moved to IR
Oesterle (head) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle remains in concussion protocol and will now miss a minimum of three games following his placement on IR. In a corresponding move, the Coyotes recalled defenseman Aaron Ness from AHL Tucson.
