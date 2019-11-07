Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: No-go against Columbus
Oesterle (head) won't play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle will miss a second straight game Thursday, but he was able to participate in morning skate, which suggests he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 27-year-old blueliner has picked up three assists in eight contests this campaign.
