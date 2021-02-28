Oesterle notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Oesterle was credited with the secondary helper on Johan Larsson's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Oesterle is up to nine points, 37 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating through 21 games this season. He's only four points shy of his output from 58 appearances in 2019-20.