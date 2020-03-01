Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Pair of points in win over Sabres
Oesterle had a goal, an assist and four hits during Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Oesterle had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games entering play Saturday, but he broke through in a big way and wound up filling the boxscore. He only has 13 points this season, which means you probably shouldn't rush to add him to your fantasy roster.
