Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Physical in return
Oesterle (upper body) logged three hits and two blocked shots in 16:43 during a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Oesterle went without a point for the eighth straight appearance, but he seems set to return to his role on the third pairing for the Coyotes. He has a career-high 20 points in 57 contests this season.
