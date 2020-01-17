Oesterle sat out Thursday's game against Vancouver due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Oesterle suffered the injury, however, this news likely won't affect things from a fantasy perspective, as the 27-year-old has just nine points in 40 games this year. In his stead, Ilya Lyubushkin would be in line to draw into the lineup on a regular basis. Expect another update on regarding Oesterle's status ahead of Saturday's game against Edmonton.