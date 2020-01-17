Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Picks up injury
Oesterle sat out Thursday's game against Vancouver due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Oesterle suffered the injury, however, this news likely won't affect things from a fantasy perspective, as the 27-year-old has just nine points in 40 games this year. In his stead, Ilya Lyubushkin would be in line to draw into the lineup on a regular basis. Expect another update on regarding Oesterle's status ahead of Saturday's game against Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.