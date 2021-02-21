Oesterle produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Oesterle set up Phil Kessel's third-period tally to tie the game at 2-2, but the Kings pulled away later. The 28-year-old Oesterle is seeing second-unit power-play usage at this stage of the season. The Michigan native has seven points, 30 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests. His non-scoring production could make him worth a look in deeper formats.