Oesterle recorded a goal and two points in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has a modest three-game point streak, but he also has three goals and nine points in the last 11 contests. He's scored five goals and 17 points in 45 games this season, so that means a majority of his production has come since Jan. 12. Owners should add him while he's on this hot streak, but keep in mind, it's very unlikely Oesterle will maintain his 9.8 shooting percentage.