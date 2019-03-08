Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Ready to rock
Oesterle (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary.
Oesterle missed Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim due to an upper-body issue, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old American will skate with Jason Demers on the Coyotes' third pairing Thursday, and he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of his team's second power-play unit.
