Oesterle (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary.

Oesterle missed Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim due to an upper-body issue, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old American will skate with Jason Demers on the Coyotes' third pairing Thursday, and he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of his team's second power-play unit.