Oesterle has been a healthy scratch in the Coyotes' last five games.

The 28-year-old defenseman put together a solid start to the year, but he's gone 16 games without a point. Oesterle has been replaced by Jason Demers in the lineup. Oesterle has 11 points, 61 blocked shots, 43 hits, 31 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 39 contests, but it'll likely take injuries on the blue line for him to get back in the lineup.