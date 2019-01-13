Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Records first mult-point game
Oesterle scored a goal and an power-play assist in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 26-year-old came into the night with just one point in his previous nine games. This was also his first multi-point affair of the season. Oesterle is playing a lot fewer minutes than he did a season ago, but his production is about on par with his 2017-18 season. He has three goals and 10 points in 35 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Leaves with injury•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Secures power-play helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Lights lamp on man advantage•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Manages to score in crushing loss•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Included in trade package•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...