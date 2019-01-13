Oesterle scored a goal and an power-play assist in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came into the night with just one point in his previous nine games. This was also his first multi-point affair of the season. Oesterle is playing a lot fewer minutes than he did a season ago, but his production is about on par with his 2017-18 season. He has three goals and 10 points in 35 games.