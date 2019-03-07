Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Resumes practicing
Oesterle (upper body) has resumed practicing with the team, but is not expected to be in the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday, per Alan Robinson of NHL.com.
Oesterle is set to miss his second game due to his upper-body issue. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner could struggle to break into the lineup now that Jason Demers is back in action.
