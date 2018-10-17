Oesterle garnered a power-play assist Tuesday, but the Coyotes suffered a 2-1 road loss to the Wild.

Oesterle was the primary distributor on Brendan Perlini's first-period tally. The Coyotes have struggled offensively to start the year, stacking only four goals against 11 goals permitted through the first five games. It will be difficult for Oesterle to stay productive in the attacking zone with his team this cold, especially considering he's a defenseman whose primary responsibility is keeping pucks away from the Arizona netminders.