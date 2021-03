Oesterle recorded an assist and added four shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Oesterle has picked up three helpers in the last three games. The 28-year-old blueliner has 11 points, 21 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 29 hits in 23 appearances this season. He's been surprisingly effective from the blue line, which could make Oesterle useful to fantasy managers in deeper formats.