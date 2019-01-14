Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Sinks power-play goal
Oesterle registered a power-play goal Sunday, though he skated to a minus-4 rating and the Coyotes were dealt a 7-1 loss to the Flames.
Oesterle seems to be an underappreciated fantasy commodity since he plays for a small-market club, one that has hardly gained any ground in the Pacific Division. However, he should be talked about more, as the young defenseman's crafted a shooting percentage of 9.3 percent. We wouldn't fret about his horrendous plus-minus figure from Sunday's game since it was a total team collapse against one of the league's offensive powerhouses.
