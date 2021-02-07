Oesterle notched a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Oesterle typically doesn't see much power-play time, but head coach Rick Tocchet rewarded him for a productive two-helper outing in Thursday's win over the Blues. Oesterle responded well, earning the secondary helper on a Clayton Keller tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Oesterle is up to a goal, four assists, 26 blocks and 19 hits through 11 outings this year. He could help fantasy managers in deeper formats that count the physical metrics, but his recent scoring success is unusual by his standards.