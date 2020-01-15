Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Snags helper in win
Oesterle produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Oesterle got the puck to the front of the net, where Taylor Hall was able to finish the job for the Coyotes' third tally. The 27-year-old defenseman has nine points, 61 blocked shots and 47 shots on goal in 40 appearances this season, which makes him a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
