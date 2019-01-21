Oesterle recorded a pair of assists and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Oesterle logged 22:42 of ice time in the win. His two assists give him five points over his last five games and move him up to 13 points in 39 games. The 26-year-old continues to be a steady presence on Arizona's back end and will look to remain in good form Tuesday against Ottawa.