Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Still considered day-to-day
Oesterle (head) is considered day-to-day, but isn't with the team ahead of Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle isn't eligible to return until Friday's matchup with New Jersey based on his designation on injured reserve anyway, but it appears the blueliner didn't make the three-game road trip with the club. At this point, the Michigan native's next opportunity to play will likely be Oct. 30 versus Montreal.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Moved to IR•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: In concussion protocol•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Exits after puck hits head•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Feeling fine after late exit•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Exits late Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Helper for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.