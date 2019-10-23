Oesterle (head) is considered day-to-day, but isn't with the team ahead of Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle isn't eligible to return until Friday's matchup with New Jersey based on his designation on injured reserve anyway, but it appears the blueliner didn't make the three-game road trip with the club. At this point, the Michigan native's next opportunity to play will likely be Oct. 30 versus Montreal.