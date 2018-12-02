Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Suiting up Saturday
Oesterle is in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis.
Oesterle's back after exiting with an undisclosed injury Thursday against the Predators. With just five points through 18 appearances this season, Oesterle doesn't move the needle much in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Leaves with injury•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Secures power-play helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Lights lamp on man advantage•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Manages to score in crushing loss•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Included in trade package•
-
Blackhawks' Jordan Oesterle: Promising first season in Chicago•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...